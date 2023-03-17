How to Watch Xavier vs. Kennesaw State on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 12:16 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
The No. 3 seed Xavier Musketeers (25-9) and the No. 14 seed Kennesaw State Owls (26-8) meet on Friday at 12:40 PM in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. The matchup airs on truTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Xavier vs. Kennesaw State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:40 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- TV: truTV
- Live Stream select March Madness games on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Xavier Stats Insights
- This season, the Musketeers have a 49.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.5% higher than the 42.9% of shots the Owls' opponents have knocked down.
- Xavier is 23-6 when it shoots better than 42.9% from the field.
- The Musketeers are the 35th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Owls rank 202nd.
- The Musketeers record 12.5 more points per game (81.4) than the Owls allow (68.9).
- When Xavier totals more than 68.9 points, it is 23-3.
Kennesaw State Stats Insights
- This season, Kennesaw State has a 15-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.3% from the field.
- The Owls are the 202nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Musketeers sit at 123rd.
- The Owls score just 1.2 more points per game (75.3) than the Musketeers give up to opponents (74.1).
- Kennesaw State is 22-3 when giving up fewer than 81.4 points.
Xavier Home & Away Comparison
- Xavier scores 83.6 points per game in home games, compared to 80.5 points per game on the road, a difference of 3.1 points per contest.
- The Musketeers cede 71.7 points per game at home this season, compared to 77.1 in road games.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Xavier has played worse at home this year, draining 7.2 threes per game with a 38% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 per game and a 40.5% percentage on the road.
Kennesaw State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Kennesaw State scores 80.4 points per game. Away, it averages 71.2.
- In 2022-23 the Owls are conceding 5.5 fewer points per game at home (65.7) than away (71.2).
- Kennesaw State drains more 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than away (7.9). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.5%) than away (37.7%).
Xavier Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/9/2023
|DePaul
|W 89-84
|Madison Square Garden
|3/10/2023
|Creighton
|W 82-60
|Madison Square Garden
|3/11/2023
|Marquette
|L 65-51
|Madison Square Garden
|3/17/2023
|Kennesaw State
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
Kennesaw State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/28/2023
|Queens
|W 67-66
|KSU Convocation Center
|3/2/2023
|Lipscomb
|W 80-71
|KSU Convocation Center
|3/5/2023
|Liberty
|W 67-66
|KSU Convocation Center
|3/17/2023
|Xavier
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.