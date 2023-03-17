How to Watch the South Florida vs. Marquette Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
The No. 8 South Florida Bulls (26-6) face off against the No. 9 Marquette Golden Eagles (21-10) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, beginning at 11:30 AM.
South Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN
South Florida vs. Marquette Scoring Comparison
- The Golden Eagles put up 5.7 more points per game (65) than the Bulls allow their opponents to score (59.3).
- When it scores more than 59.3 points, Marquette is 17-2.
- South Florida is 21-1 when it allows fewer than 65 points.
- The Bulls score 13.1 more points per game (71) than the Golden Eagles allow (57.9).
- When South Florida puts up more than 57.9 points, it is 26-3.
- When Marquette allows fewer than 71 points, it is 19-6.
- The Bulls are making 43.2% of their shots from the field, just 1.9% higher than the Golden Eagles allow to opponents (41.3%).
South Florida Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/22/2023
|Tulsa
|W 93-83
|Yuengling Center
|3/1/2023
|@ Cincinnati
|W 85-55
|Fifth Third Arena
|3/7/2023
|Wichita State
|L 65-53
|Dickies Arena
|3/17/2023
|Marquette
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
Marquette Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/27/2023
|DePaul
|W 98-80
|Al McGuire Center
|3/4/2023
|St. John's (NY)
|W 57-47
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|3/5/2023
|UConn
|L 81-52
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|3/17/2023
|South Florida
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
