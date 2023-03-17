Ole Miss vs. Gonzaga Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:41 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Friday's contest at Maples Pavilion has the Ole Miss Rebels (23-8) matching up with the Gonzaga Bulldogs (28-4) at 10:00 PM ET (on March 17). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 65-64 win for Ole Miss, so expect a tight matchup.
The Rebels are coming off of an 80-51 loss to South Carolina in their most recent outing on Saturday.
Ole Miss vs. Gonzaga Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
Ole Miss vs. Gonzaga Score Prediction
- Prediction: Ole Miss 65, Gonzaga 64
Ole Miss Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season on January 12, the Rebels took down the Georgia Lady Bulldogs, a top 50 team (No. 39) in our computer rankings, by a score of 66-58.
- The Rebels have four wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 31st-most in Division 1.
- The Rebels have seven wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 43rd-most in Division 1.
Ole Miss 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-58 on the road over Georgia (No. 39) on January 12
- 57-55 on the road over Alabama (No. 43) on February 26
- 78-63 at home over Mississippi State (No. 46) on January 26
- 61-50 on the road over Mississippi State (No. 46) on January 1
- 76-73 on the road over Arkansas (No. 48) on January 29
Ole Miss Performance Insights
- The Rebels are outscoring opponents by 12.5 points per game with a +387 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.3 points per game (101st in college basketball) and allow 56.8 per contest (25th in college basketball).
- Ole Miss' offense has been worse in SEC games this year, posting 66.5 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 69.3 PPG.
- The Rebels are averaging 74.6 points per game this year in home games, which is 11.3 more points than they're averaging in road games (63.3).
- Defensively, Ole Miss has played better in home games this year, surrendering 53.3 points per game, compared to 59 away from home.
- The Rebels have been racking up 64.3 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly lower than the 69.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
