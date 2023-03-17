The No. 7 Michigan State Spartans (19-12) and the No. 10 USC Trojans (22-10) meet on Friday to fight for a place in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The opening round matchup starts at 12:15 PM.

Michigan State vs. USC Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:15 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:15 PM ET Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: CBS

Michigan State Stats Insights

The Spartans make 45% of their shots from the field this season, which is six percentage points higher than the Trojans have allowed to their opponents (39%).

Michigan State is 17-8 when it shoots higher than 39% from the field.

The Spartans are the 164th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Trojans sit at 150th.

The Spartans put up 70.2 points per game, just 2.9 more points than the 67.3 the Trojans allow.

Michigan State has a 13-4 record when scoring more than 67.3 points.

USC Stats Insights

The Trojans have shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points greater than the 42% shooting opponents of the Spartans have averaged.

This season, USC has a 19-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42% from the field.

The Trojans are the 150th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spartans sit at 293rd.

The Trojans put up an average of 72.8 points per game, 5.4 more points than the 67.4 the Spartans give up to opponents.

USC is 16-3 when allowing fewer than 70.2 points.

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison

Michigan State averages 70.6 points per game when playing at home, compared to 69 points per game in road games, a difference of 1.6 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Spartans are surrendering 10.6 fewer points per game (61.4) than when playing on the road (72).

Michigan State is making 9.1 treys per game with a 41.9% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 2.6 more threes and 1.6% points better than it is averaging in away games (6.5 threes per game, 40.3% three-point percentage).

USC Home & Away Comparison

USC scores 76.2 points per game at home, and 68.2 on the road.

At home the Trojans are allowing 66.8 points per game, 0.6 more than they are away (66.2).

At home, USC drains 7.1 triples per game, two more than it averages away (5.1). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (35.5%) than away (29.8%).

Michigan State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/28/2023 @ Nebraska W 80-67 Pinnacle Bank Arena 3/4/2023 Ohio State W 84-78 Jack Breslin Students Events Center 3/10/2023 Ohio State L 68-58 United Center 3/17/2023 USC - Nationwide Arena

USC Schedule