Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - First Round
The No. 8 Memphis Tigers (26-8) and the No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls (31-3) will meet on Friday to compete for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Memphis is favored by 1.5 points in the opening round matchup, which begins at 9:20 PM on TNT. Here are the insights you need when filling out your bracket for this 8-9 matchup. The matchup's point total is 152.5.
Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, March 17, 2023
- Time: 9:20 PM ET
- TV: TNT
- Where: Columbus, Ohio
- Venue: Nationwide Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Memphis
|-1.5
|152.5
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Memphis Betting Records & Stats
- Memphis' games this season have gone over this contest's total of 152.5 points 14 times.
- Memphis has had an average of 151.7 points in its games this season, 0.8 fewer than this matchup's total.
- The Tigers have gone 17-13-0 ATS this season.
- Memphis has won 20, or 90.9%, of the 22 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- Memphis has a record of 20-2, a 90.9% win rate, when it's favored by -135 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Memphis.
Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 152.5
|% of Games Over 152.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Memphis
|14
|46.7%
|79.8
|158.6
|71.9
|136.9
|145.9
|Florida Atlantic
|8
|26.7%
|78.8
|158.6
|65
|136.9
|142.1
Additional Memphis Insights & Trends
- Memphis has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall in its last 10 games.
- In their past 10 contests, the Tigers have hit the over four times.
- The 79.8 points per game the Tigers put up are 14.8 more points than the Owls allow (65).
- When Memphis puts up more than 65 points, it is 11-10 against the spread and 19-6 overall.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Memphis
|17-13-0
|12-11
|16-14-0
|Florida Atlantic
|19-11-0
|3-2
|17-13-0
Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Home/Away Splits
|Memphis
|Florida Atlantic
|13-2
|Home Record
|17-0
|7-5
|Away Record
|11-3
|6-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-5-0
|6-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-5-0
|79.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|82.1
|82
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|75.9
|7-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-5-0
|6-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-5-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.