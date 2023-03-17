The No. 8 seed Memphis Tigers (26-8) and the No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (31-3) will meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 9:20 PM. The contest airs on TNT.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic matchup.

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:20 PM ET

Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio How to Watch on TV: TNT

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends

Memphis is 16-15-2 ATS this season.

The Tigers and their opponents have combined to hit the over 18 out of 33 times this season.

Florida Atlantic has won 21 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 11 times.

In the Owls' 32 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

Memphis Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), Memphis is 25th-best in the country. It is way higher than that, 17th-best, according to computer rankings.

The Tigers were +12000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now improved to +8000, which is the 63rd-biggest change in the country.

With odds of +8000, Memphis has been given a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship.

