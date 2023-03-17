The No. 8 seed Memphis Tigers (26-8) will aim to defeat the No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (31-3) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at Nationwide Arena. This contest tips off at 9:20 PM.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:20 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:20 PM ET Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio How to Watch on TV: TNT

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends

Memphis has compiled a 16-15-2 record against the spread this season.

A total of 18 out of the Tigers' 33 games this season have hit the over.

Florida Atlantic has compiled a 21-10-1 record against the spread this year.

In the Owls' 32 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

Memphis Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), Memphis is 27th in the country. It is far higher than that, 17th-best, according to computer rankings.

Sportsbooks have moved the Tigers' national championship odds up from +12000 at the start of the season to +8000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 63rd-biggest change.

Memphis has a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Florida Atlantic Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Based on its moneyline odds, Florida Atlantic has a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.