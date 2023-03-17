How to Watch Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 2:21 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
The No. 11 Pittsburgh Panthers (23-11) are aiming to move on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they meet the No. 6 Iowa State Cyclones (19-13) on Friday. This 6-11 matchup in the Midwest Region bracket is scheduled for 3:10 PM.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- TV: truTV
- Live Stream select March Madness games on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Iowa State Stats Insights
- This season, the Cyclones have a 45.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% higher than the 42.4% of shots the Panthers' opponents have knocked down.
- Iowa State has a 16-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.4% from the field.
- The Panthers are the 98th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cyclones sit at 245th.
- The Cyclones score just 1.7 fewer points per game (68.4) than the Panthers allow (70.1).
- Iowa State has an 11-2 record when scoring more than 70.1 points.
Pittsburgh Stats Insights
- The Panthers are shooting 45.1% from the field, 2.9% higher than the 42.2% the Cyclones' opponents have shot this season.
- Pittsburgh is 17-6 when it shoots higher than 42.2% from the field.
- The Panthers are the 98th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cyclones sit at 71st.
- The Panthers average 12.8 more points per game (75.6) than the Cyclones allow their opponents to score (62.8).
- Pittsburgh is 16-0 when giving up fewer than 68.4 points.
Iowa State Home & Away Comparison
- Iowa State puts up 72.0 points per game in home games, compared to 63.5 points per game on the road, a difference of 8.5 points per contest.
- In home games, the Cyclones are surrendering 11.9 fewer points per game (56.3) than away from home (68.2).
- Iowa State is draining 7.3 treys per game with a 36.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 1.8 more threes and 7.1% points better than it is averaging when playing on the road (5.5 threes per game, 29.4% three-point percentage).
Pittsburgh Home & Away Comparison
- Pittsburgh averages 77.8 points per game at home, and 75.4 on the road.
- The Panthers are allowing fewer points at home (66.9 per game) than on the road (70.8).
- At home, Pittsburgh sinks 10.1 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more than it averages on the road (9.1). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (36.1%) than on the road (37.2%).
Iowa State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|@ Baylor
|W 73-58
|Ferrell Center
|3/9/2023
|Baylor
|W 78-72
|T-Mobile Center
|3/10/2023
|Kansas
|L 71-58
|T-Mobile Center
|3/17/2023
|Pittsburgh
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
Pittsburgh Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/8/2023
|Georgia Tech
|W 89-81
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/9/2023
|Duke
|L 96-69
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/14/2023
|Mississippi State
|W 60-59
|UD Arena
|3/17/2023
|Iowa State
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.