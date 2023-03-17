How to Watch Indiana vs. Kent State on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
The No. 13 Kent State Golden Flashes (28-6) are looking to move on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they play the No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers (22-11) on Friday. This 4-13 matchup in the Midwest Region bracket is scheduled for 9:55 PM.
Indiana vs. Kent State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:55 PM ET
- Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
- TV: TBS
Indiana Stats Insights
- The Hoosiers are shooting 49% from the field this season, 8.7 percentage points higher than the 40.3% the Golden Flashes allow to opponents.
- Indiana is 21-7 when it shoots higher than 40.3% from the field.
- The Hoosiers are the 98th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Flashes rank 138th.
- The 75 points per game the Hoosiers average are 9.3 more points than the Golden Flashes allow (65.7).
- Indiana has an 18-5 record when putting up more than 65.7 points.
Kent State Stats Insights
- The Golden Flashes' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Hoosiers have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).
- Kent State has compiled a 21-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.9% from the field.
- The Golden Flashes are the 138th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hoosiers sit at 254th.
- The Golden Flashes' 76.6 points per game are 8.1 more points than the 68.5 the Hoosiers allow.
- Kent State is 23-4 when giving up fewer than 75 points.
Indiana Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Indiana has fared better when playing at home this year, posting 80.1 points per game, compared to 67.5 per game in away games.
- When playing at home, the Hoosiers are surrendering 6.8 fewer points per game (65.4) than on the road (72.2).
- When playing at home, Indiana is making 1.8 more threes per game (6.4) than on the road (4.6). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (40.4%) compared to in away games (33.3%).
Kent State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Kent State scores 83.9 points per game. On the road, it scores 68.3.
- At home the Golden Flashes are giving up 65.7 points per game, 0.5 more than they are on the road (65.2).
- Beyond the arc, Kent State knocks down fewer treys away (7.2 per game) than at home (8.5), and makes a lower percentage on the road (32.1%) than at home (35.5%) too.
Indiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/5/2023
|Michigan
|W 75-73
|Assembly Hall
|3/10/2023
|Maryland
|W 70-60
|United Center
|3/11/2023
|Penn State
|L 77-73
|United Center
|3/17/2023
|Kent State
|-
|MVP Arena
Kent State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/9/2023
|Northern Illinois
|W 76-57
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|3/10/2023
|Akron
|W 79-73
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|3/11/2023
|Toledo
|W 93-78
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|3/17/2023
|Indiana
|-
|MVP Arena
