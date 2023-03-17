The Memphis Grizzlies (41-27) visit the San Antonio Spurs (18-51) in a matchup of Southwest Division rivals at AT&T Center on March 17, 2023. This is the fourth matchup between the teams this season.

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points lower than the 50.5% the Spurs allow to opponents.

In games Memphis shoots better than 50.5% from the field, it is 14-2 overall.

The Spurs are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at third.

The Grizzlies record 115.7 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 122.1 the Spurs allow.

Memphis is 19-2 when scoring more than 122.1 points.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

The Grizzlies are averaging 118.6 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they are averaging 112.9 points per contest.

Memphis gives up 107.8 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 115.8 in road games.

The Grizzlies are sinking 11.8 treys per game with a 34.5% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 0.5 more threes and 0.1% points better than they're averaging when playing on the road (11.3 threes per game, 34.4% three-point percentage).

Grizzlies Injuries