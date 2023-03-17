Grizzlies vs. Spurs Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 17
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Memphis Grizzlies (41-27) hit the road in Southwest Division action against the San Antonio Spurs (18-51) on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Grizzlies are favored by 8.5 points in the game, the fourth matchup between the teams this season.
Grizzlies vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, March 17, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSSE
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Venue: AT&T Center
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Grizzlies with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Grizzlies vs. Spurs Score Prediction
- Prediction: Grizzlies 121 - Spurs 110
Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Spurs
- Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 8.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (234.5)
- The Grizzlies (32-33-3 ATS) have covered the spread 47.1% of the time, 6.5% more often than the Spurs (28-41-0) this year.
- Memphis (7-6-1) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 8.5 points or more this season (50%) than San Antonio (12-16) does as an 8.5+-point underdog (42.9%).
- Memphis' games have gone over the total 42.6% of the time this season (29 out of 68), less often than San Antonio's games have (39 out of 69).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Grizzlies are 39-13, a better record than the Spurs have posted (16-50) as moneyline underdogs.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Grizzlies Performance Insights
- Memphis is averaging 115.7 points per game this season (11th-ranked in NBA), but it has really shined defensively, giving up only 111.9 points per game (fifth-best).
- The Grizzlies rank 11th in the NBA with 25.4 assists per game.
- The Grizzlies rank 19th in the NBA with 11.5 threes per game this season. Meanwhile, they rank 25th with a 34.4% shooting percentage from downtown.
- So far this year, Memphis has taken 63.6% two-pointers, accounting for 73.3% of the team's baskets. It has shot 36.4% threes (26.7% of the team's baskets).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.