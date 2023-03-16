Tennessee Tech vs. Monmouth Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Four
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 2:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (22-9) and the Monmouth Hawks (18-15) at Assembly Hall has a projected final score of 67-63 based on our computer prediction, with Tennessee Tech coming out on top. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM on March 16.
The Golden Eagles' last game on Saturday ended in a 54-46 victory over Little Rock.
Tennessee Tech vs. Monmouth Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Tennessee Tech vs. Monmouth Score Prediction
- Prediction: Tennessee Tech 67, Monmouth 63
Tennessee Tech Schedule Analysis
- When the Golden Eagles took down the Ball State Cardinals, the No. 75 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 68-63 on November 7, it was their best victory of the year so far.
- Tennessee Tech has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (15).
Tennessee Tech 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-63 at home over Ball State (No. 75) on November 7
- 54-46 over Little Rock (No. 160) on March 4
- 66-61 over Eastern Illinois (No. 194) on March 3
- 66-61 on the road over Eastern Illinois (No. 194) on February 25
- 61-49 on the road over UT Martin (No. 217) on January 7
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Tennessee Tech Performance Insights
- The Golden Eagles outscore opponents by 6.7 points per game (posting 69.1 points per game, 105th in college basketball, and conceding 62.4 per outing, 121st in college basketball) and have a +207 scoring differential.
- In conference play, Tennessee Tech is putting up more points (71.3 per game) than it is overall (69.1) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Golden Eagles average 74 points per game. On the road, they average 65.
- Tennessee Tech concedes 61 points per game at home, and 65.1 on the road.
- The Golden Eagles are posting 70.7 points per game in their previous 10 games, compared to their season average of 69.1.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.