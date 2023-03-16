Santiago Vescovi and Jordan Brown are two players to watch on Thursday at 9:40 PM ET, when the Tennessee Volunteers (23-10) go head to head with the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (26-7) in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Amway Center.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Louisiana

Game Day: Thursday, March 16

Thursday, March 16 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida TV: CBS

Tennessee's Last Game

On Friday, in its last game, Tennessee lost to Missouri 79-71. With 17 points, Vescovi was its leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Santiago Vescovi 17 3 2 0 0 5 Tyreke Key 16 5 2 2 0 2 Jahmai Mashack 14 0 4 1 0 1

Tennessee Players to Watch

Vescovi is tops on his squad in both points (12.9) and assists (3) per game, and also puts up 4.6 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Zakai Zeigler leads the Volunteers at 5.4 assists per game, while also putting up 2.7 rebounds and 10.7 points.

Olivier Nkamhoua puts up a team-leading 5 rebounds per game. He is also posting 10.6 points and 2 assists, shooting 51.4% from the floor.

Julian Phillips leads the Volunteers at 5 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 1.5 assists and 9 points.

Jonas Aidoo posts 4.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.5 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

