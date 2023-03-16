The No. 13 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (26-7) will be aiming to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they play the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (23-10) on Thursday. This 4-13 matchup in the East Region bracket tips off at 9:40 PM.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. Louisiana matchup.

Tennessee vs. Louisiana Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
  • Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS

Tennessee vs. Louisiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tennessee Moneyline Louisiana Moneyline
BetMGM Tennessee (-11.5) 135.5 -650 +475 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Tennessee (-11) 135.5 -645 +480 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Tennessee (-11) 136 -556 +400 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Tennessee vs. Louisiana Betting Trends

  • Tennessee is 17-16-0 ATS this season.
  • A total of 13 out of the Volunteers' 33 games this season have hit the over.
  • Louisiana has compiled a 16-13-1 record against the spread this year.
  • In the Ragin' Cajuns' 30 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

Tennessee Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +2500
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2500), Tennessee is 11th-best in college basketball. It is three spots higher than that, eighth-best, according to computer rankings.
  • The Volunteers' national championship odds are the same now (+2500) compared to the beginning of the season (+2500).
  • Tennessee has a 3.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

