Tennessee vs. Louisiana: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
The No. 13 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (26-7) will be aiming to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they play the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (23-10) on Thursday. This 4-13 matchup in the East Region bracket tips off at 9:40 PM.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. Louisiana matchup.
Tennessee vs. Louisiana Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Tennessee vs. Louisiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tennessee Moneyline
|Louisiana Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tennessee (-11.5)
|135.5
|-650
|+475
|DraftKings
|Tennessee (-11)
|135.5
|-645
|+480
|PointsBet
|Tennessee (-11)
|136
|-556
|+400
Tennessee vs. Louisiana Betting Trends
- Tennessee is 17-16-0 ATS this season.
- A total of 13 out of the Volunteers' 33 games this season have hit the over.
- Louisiana has compiled a 16-13-1 record against the spread this year.
- In the Ragin' Cajuns' 30 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.
Tennessee Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2500
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2500), Tennessee is 11th-best in college basketball. It is three spots higher than that, eighth-best, according to computer rankings.
- The Volunteers' national championship odds are the same now (+2500) compared to the beginning of the season (+2500).
- Tennessee has a 3.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
