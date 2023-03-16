Top Northwestern Players to Watch vs. Boise State - First Round
Boo Buie and Tyson Degenhart are two players to watch on Thursday at 7:35 PM ET, when the Northwestern Wildcats (21-11) square off against the Boise State Broncos (24-9) in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Golden 1 Center.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on truTV.
How to Watch Northwestern vs. Boise State
- Game Day: Thursday, March 16
- Game Time: 7:35 PM ET
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
- Location: Sacramento, California
- TV: truTV | Watch select March Madness games live on FuboTV
Northwestern's Last Game
Northwestern dropped its most recent game to Penn State, 67-65 in OT, on Friday. Buie was its top scorer with 16 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Boo Buie
|16
|1
|4
|2
|0
|2
|Brooks Barnhizer
|15
|11
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Robbie Beran
|9
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
Boise State's Last Game
Boise State lost its most recent game to Utah State, 72-62, on Saturday. Naje Smith was its leading scorer with 14 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Naje Smith
|14
|4
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Marcus Shaver Jr.
|14
|8
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Tyson Degenhart
|13
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
Northwestern Players to Watch
Chase Audige posts 13.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 2.4 steals (10th in the nation) and 0.7 blocked shots.
Ty Berry is putting up 8.5 points, 1.2 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.
Matthew Nicholson averages a team-leading 5.5 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 6 points and 1.3 assists, shooting 58.3% from the floor.
Brooks Barnhizer averages 7.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
Boise State Players to Watch
Degenhart is putting up a team-best 14.3 points per game. And he is delivering 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists, making 53.7% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per contest.
Marcus Shaver Jr. tops the Broncos in rebounding (6.1 per game) and assists (3.8), and puts up 13.5 points. He also delivers 1.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
Max Rice gives the Broncos 13.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He also posts 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
Smith gives the Broncos 10.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He also puts up 0.7 steals and 1 block.
Chibuzo Agbo is posting 11.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, making 39.8% of his shots from the field and 40.8% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per contest.
Northwestern Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Boo Buie
|19.1
|3.1
|4.6
|1.3
|0.3
|2.2
|Brooks Barnhizer
|11.9
|6.3
|0.9
|0.6
|0.4
|1.5
|Chase Audige
|10.2
|3.7
|2.4
|1.8
|0.5
|1.7
|Ty Berry
|6.8
|4.8
|0.9
|1.5
|0
|1
|Matthew Nicholson
|5.1
|3.9
|1.5
|0.8
|1.1
|0
Boise State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Marcus Shaver Jr.
|12.7
|5.1
|2.7
|1.3
|0.2
|0.9
|Max Rice
|14.4
|3.8
|2.2
|1.2
|0.1
|2.1
|Naje Smith
|11.2
|6
|1.7
|1
|0.9
|1
|Tyson Degenhart
|14.2
|5.2
|0.9
|0.4
|0.3
|1.4
|Chibuzo Agbo
|11.2
|4.4
|0.6
|0.7
|0
|1.6
