There are lots of bets available on the UCLA-UNC Asheville game, and you're in luck if you're a new player -- see below for information on how to join BetMGM and take advantage of our special BetMGM bonus (if your area has legal online betting).

UCLA vs. UNC Asheville Odds, TV Channel, Game Info

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: 10:05 PM ET

10:05 PM ET TV: truTV

truTV Where: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Line: UCLA -17.5

UCLA -17.5 Point Total: 135.5

135.5 Moneyline (To Win): UCLA -5000, UNC Asheville +1350

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today..

If you haven't used BetMGM before but have been wanting to give it a try, getting started is easy. First, use your computer, phone, or mobile device to sign up, and make sure you have a method of payment ready to make your first deposit. Then just click our link and let the BetMGM site or app take you through the sign-up process.

How to bet on the moneyline and spread

Wanting to wager on the Bruins and Bulldogs matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Bruins (-5000), for instance -- will win. It's that simple! If the Bruins bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $10.20 back.

While it can be a little more complicated, betting against the point spread can offer a larger payout in certain situations. If the Bruins, for example, are -17.5 favorites (minus implies the team is the favorite, whereas a plus means they are the underdog), the -17.5 means that they must win by at least 18 points to "cover the spread." On the other hand, if the Bruins don't win by 18 or more points, then the Bulldogs will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the bet.

Other bets you can make

Seeking an easier way to bet on a game? Try wagering on the over/under (or point total). Simply pick whether you think the combined score of both teams at the conclusion of the game will be higher or lower than the over/under. That's all there is to it. If you, say, bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110), you'd get back $19 if the final score is higher than the set point total.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on game props (will the final combined score be odd or even?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Get a special bonus if you sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook using our link.

Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

Please note: Not all offers are available in all areas, and they are subject to change. Visit the BetMGM website or app for full details, terms, and conditions. You must be 21+ to bet.