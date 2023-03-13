Santi Aldama and the rest of the Memphis Grizzlies will be taking on the Dallas Mavericks on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 112-108 win over the Mavericks (his previous game) Aldama produced 10 points.

If you'd like to place a bet on Aldama's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Santi Aldama Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 9.3 8.2 Rebounds 4.5 4.6 3.8 Assists -- 1.2 1.1 PRA -- 15.1 13.1 PR 15.5 13.9 12 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.0



Santi Aldama Insights vs. the Mavericks

This season, he's put up 7.3% of the Grizzlies' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.0 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 11.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.3 per game.

The Grizzlies rank 18th in possessions per game with 104.4. His opponents, the Mavericks, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per contest.

The Mavericks concede 113.2 points per game, 14th-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the Mavericks have conceded 43.9 rebounds per contest, which puts them 18th in the league.

The Mavericks allow 24.6 assists per game, ninth-ranked in the league.

Allowing 11.0 made 3-pointers per game, the Mavericks are the best team in the league.

Santi Aldama vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/11/2023 23 10 5 1 0 1 0 10/22/2022 21 8 6 0 1 0 0

