Luke Kennard and the rest of the Memphis Grizzlies will be matching up versus the Dallas Mavericks on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Kennard, in his most recent game (March 11 win against the Mavericks) produced eight points and two steals.

With prop bets available for Kennard, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Luke Kennard Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 7.7 7.2 Rebounds 2.5 2.4 2.3 Assists -- 1.2 1.9 PRA -- 11.3 11.4 PR -- 10.1 9.5 3PM 1.5 1.8 2.0



Luke Kennard Insights vs. the Mavericks

Kennard's opponents, the Mavericks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies rank 18th in possessions per game with 104.4.

The Mavericks allow 113.2 points per game, 14th-ranked in the NBA.

The Mavericks are the 18th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 43.9 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Mavericks have given up 24.6 per contest, ninth in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Mavericks are ranked No. 1 in the NBA, allowing 11.0 makes per game.

Luke Kennard vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/11/2023 21 8 3 1 2 0 2 2/8/2023 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 11/15/2022 3 0 1 0 0 0 1

