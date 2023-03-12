The No. 2 seed Belmont Bruins (23-10) will try to earn the MVC championship along with a guaranteed spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket when they meet the No. 4 Drake Bulldogs (21-9) on Sunday at 2:00 PM.

Belmont Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Vibrant Arena at the Mark in Moline, Illinois

Belmont vs. Drake Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs' 78.8 points per game are 13.3 more points than the 65.5 the Bruins give up to opponents.

Drake has put together an 18-6 record in games it scores more than 65.5 points.

Belmont's record is 20-7 when it allows fewer than 78.8 points.

The Bruins average 71.2 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 65.3 the Bulldogs give up.

Belmont is 18-2 when scoring more than 65.3 points.

Drake is 18-4 when giving up fewer than 71.2 points.

The Bruins are making 45.3% of their shots from the field, 7.5% higher than the Bulldogs allow to opponents (37.8%).

The Bulldogs' 50.9 shooting percentage from the field is five higher than the Bruins have conceded.

Belmont Schedule