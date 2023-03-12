Belmont vs. Drake Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - MVC Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 3:38 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Sunday's game between the Drake Bulldogs (21-9) and the Belmont Bruins (23-10) at Vibrant Arena at the Mark has a projected final score of 72-68 based on our computer prediction, with Drake taking home the win. Game time is at 2:00 PM on March 12.
In their last time out, the Bruins won on Saturday 69-62 over Northern Iowa.
Belmont vs. Drake Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Vibrant Arena at the Mark in Moline, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
Belmont vs. Drake Score Prediction
- Prediction: Drake 72, Belmont 68
Belmont Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season on February 25, the Bruins beat the Drake Bulldogs, a top 50 team (No. 44) in our computer rankings, by a score of 83-77.
- The Bruins have tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (two).
- The Bruins have 10 wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the seventh-most in the country.
Belmont 2022-23 Best Wins
- 83-77 at home over Drake (No. 44) on February 25
- 69-62 over Northern Iowa (No. 50) on March 11
- 82-77 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 50) on February 23
- 67-61 on the road over Northern Iowa (No. 50) on January 8
- 75-66 at home over Missouri State (No. 104) on January 20
Belmont Performance Insights
- The Bruins outscore opponents by 5.7 points per game (scoring 71.2 points per game to rank 66th in college basketball while giving up 65.5 per contest to rank 209th in college basketball) and have a +189 scoring differential overall.
- On offense, Belmont is averaging 73.3 points per game this season in conference action. To compare, its season average (71.2 points per game) is 2.1 PPG lower.
- At home, the Bruins are averaging 8.6 more points per game (75.7) than they are in road games (67.1).
- At home, Belmont is ceding 1.1 fewer points per game (64.6) than away from home (65.7).
- In their last 10 games, the Bruins have been scoring 77.7 points per game, an average that's a little higher than the 71.2 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
