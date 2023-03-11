The No. 1 seed Princeton Tigers (22-5) square off against the No. 3 Harvard Crimson (17-10) in the championship game of the Ivy League tournament on Saturday at 5:00 PM. The winner will claim an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament bracket.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Princeton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Jadwin Gymnasium in Princeton, New Jersey

Jadwin Gymnasium in Princeton, New Jersey TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Princeton vs. Harvard Scoring Comparison

The Crimson put up 17.9 more points per game (70.5) than the Tigers give up (52.6).

Harvard has put together a 16-9 record in games it scores more than 52.6 points.

Princeton's record is 21-4 when it gives up fewer than 70.5 points.

The Tigers score 66.0 points per game, just 2.7 more points than the 63.3 the Crimson give up.

Princeton is 15-1 when scoring more than 63.3 points.

Harvard has a 14-1 record when giving up fewer than 66.0 points.

Princeton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/24/2023 Harvard W 51-47 Jadwin Gymnasium 3/3/2023 @ Pennsylvania W 71-52 Palestra 3/10/2023 Pennsylvania W 60-47 Jadwin Gymnasium 3/11/2023 Harvard - Jadwin Gymnasium

Harvard Schedule