The No. 1 seed Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (27-4) take on the No. 2 Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (19-12) in the championship game of C-USA tournament on Saturday at 5:30 PM. The winner will earn an automatic spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

Middle Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas TV: CBS Sports Network

Middle Tennessee vs. Western Kentucky Scoring Comparison

The Lady Toppers' 70.0 points per game are 13.8 more points than the 56.2 the Lady Raiders allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 56.2 points, Western Kentucky is 16-10.

Middle Tennessee's record is 22-2 when it allows fewer than 70.0 points.

The Lady Raiders put up 73.6 points per game, 5.3 more points than the 68.3 the Lady Toppers allow.

When Middle Tennessee puts up more than 68.3 points, it is 17-1.

When Western Kentucky allows fewer than 73.6 points, it is 15-5.

The Lady Raiders shoot 41.3% from the field, 14.1% lower than the Lady Toppers concede defensively.

The Lady Toppers shoot 47.5% from the field, 11.6% higher than the Lady Raiders allow.

Middle Tennessee Schedule