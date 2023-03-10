Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - SEC Tournament
The No. 3 seed Kentucky Wildcats (21-10, 12-6 SEC) and the No. 6 seed Vanderbilt Commodores (19-13, 11-7 SEC) square off in the SEC tournament Friday at Bridgestone Arena, tipping off at 9:30 PM.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky Game Info
- When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kentucky Moneyline
|Vanderbilt Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kentucky (-8.5)
|144.5
|-450
|+340
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Kentucky (-8.5)
|144.5
|-390
|+320
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|PointsBet
|Kentucky (-8.5)
|144.5
|-400
|+310
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky Betting Trends
- Vanderbilt has put together an 18-14-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Commodores have covered the spread five times this year (5-2 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.
- Kentucky is 15-16-0 ATS this season.
- In the Wildcats' 31 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 19 times.
Vanderbilt Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +40000
- The Commodores were +30000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now dropped to +40000, which is the 42nd-biggest change in the country.
- With odds of +40000, Vanderbilt has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.