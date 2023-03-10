How to Watch the Middle Tennessee vs. UTEP Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the C-USA Tournament
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 1 seed Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (26-4) will head into C-USA Tournament against the No. 4 seed UTEP Miners (20-10) on Friday at Ford Center at The Star, beginning at 5:30 PM.
Middle Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas
Middle Tennessee vs. UTEP Scoring Comparison
- The Miners score an average of 68.9 points per game, 12.9 more points than the 56.0 the Lady Raiders allow.
- UTEP has put together a 19-8 record in games it scores more than 56.0 points.
- Middle Tennessee has a 22-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.9 points.
- The 73.8 points per game the Lady Raiders put up are 10.2 more points than the Miners give up (63.6).
- Middle Tennessee is 22-2 when scoring more than 63.6 points.
- UTEP is 17-8 when allowing fewer than 73.8 points.
- The Lady Raiders are making 41.4% of their shots from the field, 2.1% higher than the Miners allow to opponents (39.3%).
- The Miners shoot 41.7% from the field, 5.9% higher than the Lady Raiders allow.
Middle Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/2/2023
|North Texas
|W 72-45
|Murphy Athletic Center
|3/4/2023
|UTEP
|W 72-68
|Murphy Athletic Center
|3/9/2023
|Charlotte
|W 84-53
|Ford Center at The Star
|3/10/2023
|UTEP
|-
|Ford Center at The Star
