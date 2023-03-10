Middle Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - C-USA Tournament
The No. 1 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (29-3, 18-2 C-USA) and the No. 4 seed Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (19-13, 11-9 C-USA) will look to move on in C-USA tournament on Friday as they meet at 12:30 PM.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Florida Atlantic vs. Middle Tennessee matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Middle Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network
Middle Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida Atlantic Moneyline
|Middle Tennessee Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Florida Atlantic (-7.5)
|140.5
|-375
|+290
|DraftKings
|Florida Atlantic (-8)
|140.5
|-360
|+295
|PointsBet
|Florida Atlantic (-8)
|140.5
|-375
|+300
Middle Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends
- Middle Tennessee has compiled a 15-14-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Blue Raiders have been an underdog by 8 points or more this year twice, and failed to cover both times.
- Florida Atlantic has won 20 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 10 times.
- Owls games have hit the over 16 out of 30 times this season.
