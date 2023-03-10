Friday's game between the Belmont Bruins (21-10) and Southern Illinois Salukis (12-18) matching up at Vibrant Arena at the Mark has a projected final score of 78-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Belmont, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on March 10.

In their most recent outing on Saturday, the Bruins secured a 70-67 victory over Valparaiso.

Belmont vs. Southern Illinois Game Info

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, March 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Vibrant Arena at the Mark in Moline, Illinois

Belmont vs. Southern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Belmont 78, Southern Illinois 65

Belmont Schedule Analysis

The Bruins picked up their signature win of the season on February 25 by securing an 83-77 victory over the Drake Bulldogs, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.

The Bruins have nine wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 13th-most in the country.

Belmont 2022-23 Best Wins

83-77 at home over Drake (No. 45) on February 25

82-77 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 50) on February 23

67-61 on the road over Northern Iowa (No. 50) on January 8

75-66 at home over Missouri State (No. 104) on January 20

68-58 on the road over Missouri State (No. 104) on February 19

Belmont Performance Insights