The No. 6 seed Vanderbilt Commodores (18-13, 11-7 SEC) play the No. 14 seed LSU Tigers (14-18, 2-16 SEC) in the SEC tournament Thursday at Bridgestone Arena, beginning at 9:30 PM. Both teams will look to get one step closer to earning an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Vanderbilt vs. LSU matchup.

Vanderbilt vs. LSU Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
  • How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Vanderbilt vs. LSU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Vanderbilt Moneyline LSU Moneyline
BetMGM Vanderbilt (-4.5) 141.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Vanderbilt (-4.5) 142 -195 +165 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Vanderbilt (-4.5) 142 -189 +160 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Vanderbilt vs. LSU Betting Trends

  • Vanderbilt has won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.
  • Commodores games have hit the over 17 out of 31 times this season.
  • LSU has put together a 10-21-1 record against the spread this year.
  • A total of 15 Tigers games this season have hit the over.

Vanderbilt Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +40000
  • Vanderbilt is five spots higher based on its national championship odds (66th in the country) than its computer ranking (71st).
  • In terms of their national championship odds, the Commodores have had the 41st-biggest change this season, falling from +30000 at the start to +40000.
  • Based on its moneyline odds, Vanderbilt has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.