Vanderbilt vs. LSU: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - SEC Tournament
The No. 6 seed Vanderbilt Commodores (18-13, 11-7 SEC) play the No. 14 seed LSU Tigers (14-18, 2-16 SEC) in the SEC tournament Thursday at Bridgestone Arena, beginning at 9:30 PM. Both teams will look to get one step closer to earning an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Vanderbilt vs. LSU matchup.
Vanderbilt vs. LSU Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
Vanderbilt vs. LSU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Vanderbilt Moneyline
|LSU Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Vanderbilt (-4.5)
|141.5
|-200
|+165
|DraftKings
|Vanderbilt (-4.5)
|142
|-195
|+165
|PointsBet
|Vanderbilt (-4.5)
|142
|-189
|+160
Vanderbilt vs. LSU Betting Trends
- Vanderbilt has won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.
- Commodores games have hit the over 17 out of 31 times this season.
- LSU has put together a 10-21-1 record against the spread this year.
- A total of 15 Tigers games this season have hit the over.
Vanderbilt Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +40000
- Vanderbilt is five spots higher based on its national championship odds (66th in the country) than its computer ranking (71st).
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Commodores have had the 41st-biggest change this season, falling from +30000 at the start to +40000.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Vanderbilt has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.
