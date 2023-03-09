The No. 1 seed Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (25-4) will square off in C-USA Tournament against the No. 9 seed Charlotte 49ers (12-18) on Thursday at Ford Center at The Star, starting at 12:00 PM.

Middle Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas

Middle Tennessee vs. Charlotte Scoring Comparison

The 49ers put up 6.2 more points per game (62.3) than the Lady Raiders allow their opponents to score (56.1).

When it scores more than 56.1 points, Charlotte is 10-8.

Middle Tennessee has a 20-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.3 points.

The Lady Raiders score 5.7 more points per game (73.4) than the 49ers give up (67.7).

Middle Tennessee is 19-1 when scoring more than 67.7 points.

When Charlotte allows fewer than 73.4 points, it is 9-12.

The Lady Raiders are making 41% of their shots from the field, 6.3% lower than the 49ers allow to opponents (47.3%).

The 49ers make 28.2% of their shots from the field, 8.0% lower than the Lady Raiders' defensive field-goal percentage.

Middle Tennessee Schedule