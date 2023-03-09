How to Watch the Middle Tennessee vs. Charlotte Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the C-USA Tournament
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:14 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The No. 1 seed Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (25-4) will square off in C-USA Tournament against the No. 9 seed Charlotte 49ers (12-18) on Thursday at Ford Center at The Star, starting at 12:00 PM.
Middle Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas
Middle Tennessee vs. Charlotte Scoring Comparison
- The 49ers put up 6.2 more points per game (62.3) than the Lady Raiders allow their opponents to score (56.1).
- When it scores more than 56.1 points, Charlotte is 10-8.
- Middle Tennessee has a 20-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.3 points.
- The Lady Raiders score 5.7 more points per game (73.4) than the 49ers give up (67.7).
- Middle Tennessee is 19-1 when scoring more than 67.7 points.
- When Charlotte allows fewer than 73.4 points, it is 9-12.
- The Lady Raiders are making 41% of their shots from the field, 6.3% lower than the 49ers allow to opponents (47.3%).
- The 49ers make 28.2% of their shots from the field, 8.0% lower than the Lady Raiders' defensive field-goal percentage.
Middle Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/25/2023
|@ Louisiana Tech
|W 61-59
|Thomas Assembly Center
|3/2/2023
|North Texas
|W 72-45
|Murphy Athletic Center
|3/4/2023
|UTEP
|W 72-68
|Murphy Athletic Center
|3/9/2023
|Charlotte
|-
|Ford Center at The Star
