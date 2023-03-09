Middle Tennessee vs. Charlotte Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - C-USA Tournament
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:39 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest features the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (25-4) and the Charlotte 49ers (12-18) matching up at Ford Center at The Star in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 76-54 win for heavily favored Middle Tennessee according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on March 9.
The Lady Raiders enter this contest on the heels of a 72-68 victory over UTEP on Saturday.
Middle Tennessee vs. Charlotte Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Middle Tennessee vs. Charlotte Score Prediction
- Prediction: Middle Tennessee 76, Charlotte 54
Middle Tennessee Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Raiders' best win of the season came against the Louisville Cardinals, a top 50 team (No. 20), according to our computer rankings. The Lady Raiders claimed the 67-49 home win on December 4.
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Lady Raiders are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 48th-most wins.
- Middle Tennessee has five wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 31st-most in the country.
- The Lady Raiders have 12 wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the second-most in the country.
Middle Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-49 at home over Louisville (No. 20) on December 4
- 69-53 on the road over Memphis (No. 61) on December 10
- 80-62 at home over Belmont (No. 65) on November 16
- 68-61 at home over Houston (No. 66) on December 14
- 85-56 at home over Rice (No. 83) on January 11
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Middle Tennessee Performance Insights
- The Lady Raiders have a +501 scoring differential, topping opponents by 17.3 points per game. They're putting up 73.4 points per game to rank 46th in college basketball and are giving up 56.1 per contest to rank 22nd in college basketball.
- In conference contests, Middle Tennessee tallies fewer points per game (72.6) than its season average (73.4).
- The Lady Raiders are putting up 73.8 points per game this year in home games, which is 0.7 more points than they're averaging away from home (73.1).
- Defensively, Middle Tennessee has played better at home this year, surrendering 52.5 points per game, compared to 59 away from home.
- In their last 10 games, the Lady Raiders have been putting up 71.4 points per contest, an average that's a little lower than the 73.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.