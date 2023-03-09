Thursday's contest features the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (25-4) and the Charlotte 49ers (12-18) matching up at Ford Center at The Star in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 76-54 win for heavily favored Middle Tennessee according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on March 9.

The Lady Raiders enter this contest on the heels of a 72-68 victory over UTEP on Saturday.

Middle Tennessee vs. Charlotte Game Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas

Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Middle Tennessee vs. Charlotte Score Prediction

Prediction: Middle Tennessee 76, Charlotte 54

Middle Tennessee Schedule Analysis

The Lady Raiders' best win of the season came against the Louisville Cardinals, a top 50 team (No. 20), according to our computer rankings. The Lady Raiders claimed the 67-49 home win on December 4.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Lady Raiders are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 48th-most wins.

Middle Tennessee has five wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 31st-most in the country.

The Lady Raiders have 12 wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the second-most in the country.

Middle Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins

67-49 at home over Louisville (No. 20) on December 4

69-53 on the road over Memphis (No. 61) on December 10

80-62 at home over Belmont (No. 65) on November 16

68-61 at home over Houston (No. 66) on December 14

85-56 at home over Rice (No. 83) on January 11

Middle Tennessee Performance Insights