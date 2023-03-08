Wednesday's contest between the Memphis Lady Tigers (20-9) and East Carolina Lady Pirates (21-9) going head-to-head at Dickies Arena has a projected final score of 64-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Memphis, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on March 8.

Their last time out, the Lady Tigers won on Tuesday 48-46 against UCF.

Memphis vs. East Carolina Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Memphis vs. East Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Memphis 64, East Carolina 60

Memphis Schedule Analysis

When the Lady Tigers defeated the Houston Cougars, the No. 68 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 45-44 on February 15, it was their signature victory of the year thus far.

The Lady Tigers have 10 wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the eighth-most in the country.

Memphis 2022-23 Best Wins

45-44 on the road over Houston (No. 68) on February 15

69-68 on the road over SMU (No. 84) on February 26

80-51 at home over SMU (No. 84) on January 6

61-53 on the road over East Carolina (No. 86) on January 25

55-44 at home over Tulane (No. 102) on March 1

Memphis Performance Insights