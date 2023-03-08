Memphis vs. East Carolina Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - AAC Tournament
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest between the Memphis Lady Tigers (20-9) and East Carolina Lady Pirates (21-9) going head-to-head at Dickies Arena has a projected final score of 64-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Memphis, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on March 8.
Their last time out, the Lady Tigers won on Tuesday 48-46 against UCF.
Memphis vs. East Carolina Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
Memphis vs. East Carolina Score Prediction
- Prediction: Memphis 64, East Carolina 60
Memphis Schedule Analysis
- When the Lady Tigers defeated the Houston Cougars, the No. 68 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 45-44 on February 15, it was their signature victory of the year thus far.
- The Lady Tigers have 10 wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the eighth-most in the country.
Memphis 2022-23 Best Wins
- 45-44 on the road over Houston (No. 68) on February 15
- 69-68 on the road over SMU (No. 84) on February 26
- 80-51 at home over SMU (No. 84) on January 6
- 61-53 on the road over East Carolina (No. 86) on January 25
- 55-44 at home over Tulane (No. 102) on March 1
Memphis Performance Insights
- The Lady Tigers outscore opponents by 6.8 points per game (scoring 67.1 points per game to rank 139th in college basketball while giving up 60.3 per outing to rank 77th in college basketball) and have a +199 scoring differential overall.
- In conference action, Memphis scores fewer points per contest (61.9) than its overall average (67.1).
- The Lady Tigers average 68.9 points per game when playing at home, compared to 67.8 points per game away from home, a difference of 1.1 points per contest.
- Memphis is giving up 58.4 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 3.4 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (61.8).
- In their last 10 games, the Lady Tigers have been putting up 59.3 points per game, an average that's much lower than the 67.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
