Wednesday's contest between the Liberty Lady Flames (23-7) and the Lipscomb Lady Bisons (20-11) at Liberty Arena should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-62 and heavily favors Liberty to come out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on March 8.

In their most recent matchup on Sunday, the Lady Bisons earned a 63-53 win over North Alabama.

Lipscomb vs. Liberty Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia

Lipscomb vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 72, Lipscomb 62

Lipscomb Schedule Analysis

The Lady Bisons notched their signature win of the season on November 29, when they defeated the Western Kentucky Lady Toppers, who rank No. 122 in our computer rankings, 84-66.

Lipscomb 2022-23 Best Wins

84-66 on the road over Western Kentucky (No. 122) on November 29

73-69 on the road over Hawaii (No. 139) on November 20

65-50 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 155) on February 25

62-55 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 201) on January 14

83-81 on the road over Jacksonville State (No. 201) on January 5

Lipscomb Performance Insights