Lipscomb vs. Liberty Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - ASUN Tournament
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's contest between the Liberty Lady Flames (23-7) and the Lipscomb Lady Bisons (20-11) at Liberty Arena should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-62 and heavily favors Liberty to come out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on March 8.
In their most recent matchup on Sunday, the Lady Bisons earned a 63-53 win over North Alabama.
Lipscomb vs. Liberty Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia
Lipscomb vs. Liberty Score Prediction
- Prediction: Liberty 72, Lipscomb 62
Lipscomb Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Bisons notched their signature win of the season on November 29, when they defeated the Western Kentucky Lady Toppers, who rank No. 122 in our computer rankings, 84-66.
Lipscomb 2022-23 Best Wins
- 84-66 on the road over Western Kentucky (No. 122) on November 29
- 73-69 on the road over Hawaii (No. 139) on November 20
- 65-50 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 155) on February 25
- 62-55 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 201) on January 14
- 83-81 on the road over Jacksonville State (No. 201) on January 5
Lipscomb Performance Insights
- The Lady Bisons are outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game, with a +127 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.8 points per game (89th in college basketball) and give up 65.7 per contest (218th in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Lipscomb has averaged 68.1 points per game in ASUN play, and 69.8 overall.
- At home the Lady Bisons are putting up 68.4 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than they are averaging away (72.9).
- At home, Lipscomb gives up 62.7 points per game. On the road, it concedes 69.9.
- In their past 10 games, the Lady Bisons are averaging 68.7 points per game, compared to their season average of 69.8.
