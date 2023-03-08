Austin Peay vs. FGCU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - ASUN Tournament
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's game features the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (30-3) and the Austin Peay Governors (17-11) facing off at Alico Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 73-53 win for heavily favored FGCU according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on March 8.
In their most recent outing on Sunday, the Governors earned a 73-55 victory over Eastern Kentucky.
Austin Peay vs. FGCU Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida
Austin Peay vs. FGCU Score Prediction
- Prediction: FGCU 73, Austin Peay 53
Austin Peay Schedule Analysis
- The Governors beat the No. 126-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Fairleigh Dickinson Knights, 53-46, on November 22, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.
- The Eagles have the most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (12).
Austin Peay 2022-23 Best Wins
- 53-46 over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 126) on November 22
- 71-67 on the road over Murray State (No. 153) on December 13
- 58-53 on the road over Chattanooga (No. 157) on November 12
- 76-71 on the road over Lipscomb (No. 181) on February 23
- 47-43 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 201) on January 12
Austin Peay Performance Insights
- The Governors put up 60.4 points per game (272nd in college basketball) while giving up 56.5 per contest (24th in college basketball). They have a +110 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.9 points per game.
- In ASUN action, Austin Peay has averaged 0.8 more points (61.2) than overall (60.4) in 2022-23.
- At home the Governors are scoring 62.8 points per game, 2.4 more than they are averaging on the road (60.4).
- Austin Peay concedes 52.8 points per game at home, and 59.8 on the road.
- The Governors are averaging 64.2 points per game in their previous 10 games, which is 3.8 more than their average for the season (60.4).
