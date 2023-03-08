Wednesday's game features the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (30-3) and the Austin Peay Governors (17-11) facing off at Alico Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 73-53 win for heavily favored FGCU according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on March 8.

In their most recent outing on Sunday, the Governors earned a 73-55 victory over Eastern Kentucky.

Austin Peay vs. FGCU Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida

Austin Peay vs. FGCU Score Prediction

Prediction: FGCU 73, Austin Peay 53

Austin Peay Schedule Analysis

The Governors beat the No. 126-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Fairleigh Dickinson Knights, 53-46, on November 22, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

The Eagles have the most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (12).

Austin Peay 2022-23 Best Wins

53-46 over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 126) on November 22

71-67 on the road over Murray State (No. 153) on December 13

58-53 on the road over Chattanooga (No. 157) on November 12

76-71 on the road over Lipscomb (No. 181) on February 23

47-43 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 201) on January 12

Austin Peay Performance Insights