Luke Kennard and his Memphis Grizzlies teammates match up versus the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Kennard, in his most recent game, had 15 points and four assists in a 135-129 loss to the Clippers.

Below we will dive into Kennard's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Luke Kennard Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 7.8 5.5 Rebounds 2.5 2.3 1.6 Assists -- 1.1 1.2 PRA -- 11.2 8.3 PR 12.5 10.1 7.1 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Luke Kennard's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Luke Kennard Insights vs. the Lakers

Kennard's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking third, averaging 105.4 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average 104.4 per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams.

On defense, the Lakers have allowed 117.6 points per contest, which is 24th-best in the NBA.

The Lakers are the 28th-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 45.6 rebounds per contest.

Conceding 25.9 assists per game, the Lakers are the 23rd-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Lakers are the 21st-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 12.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Luke Kennard vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/28/2023 23 6 1 1 2 0 0 11/9/2022 25 13 3 2 3 0 1 10/20/2022 24 11 1 1 3 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Kennard or any of his Grizzlies teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.