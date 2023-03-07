Grizzlies vs. Lakers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Lakers (31-34) and the Memphis Grizzlies (38-25) play at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The game has no line set. The matchup's point total is 224.5.
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: TNT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|-
|224.5
Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats
- Memphis and its opponents have combined to score more than 224.5 points in 41 of 63 games this season.
- The average total for Memphis' games this season has been 227.8, 3.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Memphis is 32-31-0 against the spread this season.
- The Grizzlies have come away with one win in the 14 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Memphis has won one of its 14 games, or 7.1%, when it is the underdog by at least -115 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Memphis has a 53.5% chance of walking away with the win.
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 224.5
|% of Games Over 224.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Lakers
|44
|67.7%
|116.7
|232.5
|117.6
|229.6
|232.8
|Grizzlies
|41
|65.1%
|115.8
|232.5
|112
|229.6
|231.2
Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends
- Memphis has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.
- The Grizzlies have gone over the total in three of their last 10 contests.
- Memphis' winning percentage against the spread at home is .645 (20-11-0). Away, it is .375 (12-20-0).
- The Grizzlies put up only 1.8 fewer points per game (115.8) than the Lakers allow their opponents to score (117.6).
- Memphis is 22-6 against the spread and 24-4 overall when it scores more than 117.6 points.
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against + Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Lakers
|31-34
|0-0
|33-32
|Grizzlies
|32-31
|0-0
|27-36
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Point Insights
|Lakers
|Grizzlies
|116.7
|115.8
|8
|9
|25-17
|22-6
|26-16
|24-4
|117.6
|112
|24
|6
|18-11
|27-17
|18-11
|32-12
