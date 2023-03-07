The Los Angeles Lakers (31-34) and the Memphis Grizzlies (38-25) play at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The game has no line set. The matchup's point total is 224.5.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: TNT
Favorite Spread Over/Under
- - 224.5

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

  • Memphis and its opponents have combined to score more than 224.5 points in 41 of 63 games this season.
  • The average total for Memphis' games this season has been 227.8, 3.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Memphis is 32-31-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Grizzlies have come away with one win in the 14 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Memphis has won one of its 14 games, or 7.1%, when it is the underdog by at least -115 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Memphis has a 53.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats

Lakers vs Grizzlies Total Facts
Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Lakers 44 67.7% 116.7 232.5 117.6 229.6 232.8
Grizzlies 41 65.1% 115.8 232.5 112 229.6 231.2

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

  • Memphis has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.
  • The Grizzlies have gone over the total in three of their last 10 contests.
  • Memphis' winning percentage against the spread at home is .645 (20-11-0). Away, it is .375 (12-20-0).
  • The Grizzlies put up only 1.8 fewer points per game (115.8) than the Lakers allow their opponents to score (117.6).
  • Memphis is 22-6 against the spread and 24-4 overall when it scores more than 117.6 points.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Lakers and Grizzlies Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against + Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Lakers 31-34 0-0 33-32
Grizzlies 32-31 0-0 27-36

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Lakers Grizzlies
116.7
Points Scored (PG)
 115.8
8
NBA Rank (PPG)
 9
25-17
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 22-6
26-16
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 24-4
117.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 112
24
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 6
18-11
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 27-17
18-11
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 32-12

