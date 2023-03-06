Having taken four straight away from home, the Nashville Predators play at the Vancouver Canucks on Monday, starting at 10:30 PM ET.

Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, SNP, and BSSO
  • Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Predators vs. Canucks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
2/21/2023 Predators Canucks 5-4 (F/SO) NAS
11/5/2022 Canucks Predators 4-3 (F/SO) NAS

Predators Stats & Trends

  • The Predators concede 2.9 goals per game (175 in total), the 10th-fewest in the league.
  • The Predators have 172 goals this season (2.9 per game), 26th in the league.
  • In their past 10 games, the Predators have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive end, the Predators have allowed 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) during that span.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Roman Josi 60 17 39 56 27 23 -
Matt Duchene 59 19 31 50 50 30 53.2%
Tyson Barrie 63 11 33 44 29 25 -
Filip Forsberg 50 19 23 42 29 34 0%
Ryan Johansen 55 12 16 28 21 20 59.1%

Canucks Stats & Trends

  • The Canucks have allowed 241 total goals (3.9 per game), ranking 31st in league play in goals against.
  • The Canucks' 206 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 12th in the league.
  • In the past 10 games, the Canucks have secured 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.
  • Defensively, the Canucks have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that span.

Canucks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Elias Pettersson 60 29 49 78 37 42 43.6%
Quinn Hughes 58 5 54 59 36 45 100%
Jonathan Tanner Miller 61 21 35 56 42 44 52.7%
Andrei Kuzmenko 61 29 26 55 18 25 -
Brock Boeser 54 12 29 41 16 18 34.1%

