Predators vs. Canucks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 6
The Nashville Predators (31-23-6), winners of four road games in a row, visit the Vancouver Canucks (25-32-5) at Rogers Arena on Monday at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, SNP, and BSSO.
The Predators have gone 6-4-0 in their last 10 contests, scoring 34 goals while allowing 27 in that time. On 29 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored 10 goals (34.5%).
Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a peek at which club we pick to bring home the victory in Monday's action on the ice.
Predators vs. Canucks Predictions for Monday
Our projection model for this matchup predicts a final score of Canucks 4, Predators 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Canucks (-110)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Computer Predicted Spread: Canucks (-0.2)
Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.
Predators Splits and Trends
- The Predators have a record of 31-23-6 this season and are 7-6-13 in overtime matchups.
- Nashville has earned 31 points (13-5-5) in its 23 games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- This season the Predators scored just one goal in nine games and they finished 0-8-1 in those matchups.
- Nashville has earned 18 points (8-5-2 record) this season when scoring two goals .
- The Predators have scored three or more goals in 32 games, earning 48 points from those contests.
- This season, Nashville has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 22 games has a record of 14-5-3 in those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Nashville is 13-8-2 (28 points).
- The Predators have been outshot by opponents 36 times this season, and earned 40 points in those games.
|Canucks Rank
|Canucks AVG
|Predators AVG
|Predators Rank
|10th
|3.32
|Goals Scored
|2.87
|25th
|31st
|3.89
|Goals Allowed
|2.92
|12th
|20th
|30.4
|Shots
|30.4
|20th
|17th
|31.4
|Shots Allowed
|33.5
|26th
|8th
|23.1%
|Power Play %
|19.6%
|23rd
|32nd
|68.3%
|Penalty Kill %
|80.8%
|13th
Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.
Predators vs. Canucks Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SNP, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.