Sunday's contest that pits the Wofford Terriers (22-8) versus the Chattanooga Lady Mocs (19-12) at Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 63-62 in favor of Wofford. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on March 5.

In their last game on Friday, the Lady Mocs claimed a 69-40 win against East Tennessee State.

Chattanooga vs. Wofford Game Info

When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina

Chattanooga vs. Wofford Score Prediction

Prediction: Wofford 63, Chattanooga 62

Chattanooga Schedule Analysis

On January 5, the Lady Mocs picked up their best win of the season, a 53-50 victory over the East Tennessee State Buccaneers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 163) in our computer rankings.

Chattanooga has 13 wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 41st-most in Division 1.

Chattanooga 2022-23 Best Wins

69-40 over East Tennessee State (No. 163) on March 3

73-62 at home over East Tennessee State (No. 163) on February 4

64-61 on the road over Mercer (No. 174) on February 9

78-70 at home over Mercer (No. 174) on January 14

55-44 on the road over North Alabama (No. 203) on December 15

Chattanooga Performance Insights