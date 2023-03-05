Sunday's game between the Austin Peay Governors (16-11) and Eastern Kentucky Colonels (18-13) matching up at Winfield Dunn Center has a projected final score of 68-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Austin Peay, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET on March 5.

The Governors enter this game following a 65-50 loss to Lipscomb on Saturday.

Austin Peay vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Winfield Dunn Center in Clarksville, Tennessee

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Austin Peay vs. Eastern Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Austin Peay 68, Eastern Kentucky 63

Austin Peay Schedule Analysis

The Governors' signature win this season came against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 127) in our computer rankings. The Governors secured the 53-46 win at a neutral site on November 22.

Austin Peay 2022-23 Best Wins

71-67 on the road over Murray State (No. 155) on December 13

58-53 on the road over Chattanooga (No. 164) on November 12

76-71 on the road over Lipscomb (No. 184) on February 23

61-52 on the road over North Alabama (No. 203) on January 21

47-43 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 204) on January 12

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Austin Peay Performance Insights