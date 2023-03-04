Tennessee Tech vs. Little Rock Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - OVC Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest between the Little Rock Trojans (21-9) and Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (21-9) squaring off at Ford Center has a projected final score of 60-59 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Little Rock, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET on March 4.
The Golden Eagles' last game on Friday ended in a 66-61 victory over Eastern Illinois.
Tennessee Tech vs. Little Rock Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana
Tennessee Tech vs. Little Rock Score Prediction
- Prediction: Little Rock 60, Tennessee Tech 59
Tennessee Tech Schedule Analysis
- Against the Ball State Cardinals, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Golden Eagles picked up their signature win of the season on November 7, a 68-63 home victory.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, Tennessee Tech is 15-3 (.833%) -- tied for the 17th-most wins.
Tennessee Tech 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-61 over Eastern Illinois (No. 196) on March 3
- 66-61 on the road over Eastern Illinois (No. 196) on February 25
- 61-49 on the road over UT Martin (No. 216) on January 7
- 74-63 at home over UT Martin (No. 216) on February 18
- 71-65 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 250) on February 4
Tennessee Tech Performance Insights
- The Golden Eagles put up 69.6 points per game (96th in college basketball) while giving up 63.0 per outing (141st in college basketball). They have a +199 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 6.6 points per game.
- In 2022-23, Tennessee Tech has averaged 71.3 points per game in OVC play, and 69.6 overall.
- At home, the Golden Eagles score 74.0 points per game. On the road, they average 65.0.
- At home, Tennessee Tech allows 61.0 points per game. On the road, it concedes 65.1.
- While the Golden Eagles are averaging 69.6 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark in their previous 10 games, producing 72.1 a contest.
