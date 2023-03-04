Saturday's contest between the Little Rock Trojans (21-9) and Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (21-9) squaring off at Ford Center has a projected final score of 60-59 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Little Rock, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET on March 4.

The Golden Eagles' last game on Friday ended in a 66-61 victory over Eastern Illinois.

Tennessee Tech vs. Little Rock Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana

Tennessee Tech vs. Little Rock Score Prediction

Prediction: Little Rock 60, Tennessee Tech 59

Tennessee Tech Schedule Analysis

Against the Ball State Cardinals, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Golden Eagles picked up their signature win of the season on November 7, a 68-63 home victory.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Tennessee Tech is 15-3 (.833%) -- tied for the 17th-most wins.

Tennessee Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

66-61 over Eastern Illinois (No. 196) on March 3

66-61 on the road over Eastern Illinois (No. 196) on February 25

61-49 on the road over UT Martin (No. 216) on January 7

74-63 at home over UT Martin (No. 216) on February 18

71-65 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 250) on February 4

Tennessee Tech Performance Insights