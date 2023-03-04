The No. 3 seed Tennessee Lady Volunteers (22-10) square off in the SEC Tournament against the No. 2 seed LSU Lady Tigers (28-1) on Saturday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, tipping off at 7:00 PM.

Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina TV: ESPN

Tennessee vs. LSU Scoring Comparison

The Lady Volunteers' 77.3 points per game are 20.0 more points than the 57.3 the Lady Tigers allow to opponents.

Tennessee has a 21-8 record when allowing fewer than 84.7 points.

Tennessee is 21-9 when it scores more than 57.3 points.

The Lady Tigers put up 18.2 more points per game (84.7) than the Lady Volunteers allow (66.5).

LSU is 26-0 when scoring more than 66.5 points.

LSU is 26-0 when it allows fewer than 77.3 points.

This season the Lady Tigers are shooting 47.3% from the field, 7.6% higher than the Lady Volunteers give up.

The Lady Volunteers make 43.2% of their shots from the field, 7.7% higher than the Lady Tigers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Tennessee Schedule