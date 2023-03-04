Saturday's contest that pits the LSU Lady Tigers (28-1) against the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (22-10) at Bon Secours Wellness Arena has a projected final score of 74-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of LSU, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM on March 4.

The Lady Volunteers' last contest on Friday ended in an 80-71 victory over Kentucky.

Tennessee vs. LSU Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Tennessee vs. LSU Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 74, Tennessee 69

Tennessee Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 20 Colorado Buffaloes on November 25, the Lady Volunteers picked up their signature win of the season, a 69-51 home victory.

The Lady Volunteers have tied for the 31st-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (four), but also have tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (10).

Tennessee has nine wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the second-most in the nation.

According to the RPI, the Lady Tigers have six wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 58th-most in the nation.

Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins

65-51 at home over Ole Miss (No. 23) on February 2

68-55 at home over Georgia (No. 42) on January 15

89-76 at home over Alabama (No. 43) on January 1

80-69 at home over Mississippi State (No. 44) on January 5

74-65 at home over UMass (No. 47) on November 10

Tennessee Performance Insights