The No. 1 seed South Carolina Gamecocks (30-0) and the No. 4 seed Ole Miss Rebels (23-7) square off in the SEC Tournament Saturday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Gametime is at 4:30 PM.

Ole Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Ole Miss vs. South Carolina Scoring Comparison

  • The Rebels score an average of 69.9 points per game, 19.0 more points than the 50.9 the Gamecocks allow.
  • When Ole Miss gives up fewer than 81.7 points, it is 22-7.
  • Ole Miss is 22-7 when it scores more than 50.9 points.
  • The 81.7 points per game the Gamecocks average are 25.7 more points than the Rebels give up (56.0).
  • South Carolina has a 29-0 record when scoring more than 56.0 points.
  • South Carolina has a 27-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.9 points.
  • The Gamecocks shoot 46.9% from the field, 8% higher than the Rebels concede defensively.
  • The Rebels' 40.1 shooting percentage from the field is 8.8 higher than the Gamecocks have given up.

Ole Miss Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/23/2023 Missouri W 72-64 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
2/26/2023 @ Alabama W 57-55 Foster Auditorium
3/3/2023 Texas A&M W 77-60 Bon Secours Wellness Arena
3/4/2023 South Carolina - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

