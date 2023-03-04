The No. 1 seed South Carolina Gamecocks (30-0) and the No. 4 seed Ole Miss Rebels (23-7) square off in the SEC Tournament Saturday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Gametime is at 4:30 PM.

Ole Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina TV: ESPN

Ole Miss vs. South Carolina Scoring Comparison

The Rebels score an average of 69.9 points per game, 19.0 more points than the 50.9 the Gamecocks allow.

When Ole Miss gives up fewer than 81.7 points, it is 22-7.

Ole Miss is 22-7 when it scores more than 50.9 points.

The 81.7 points per game the Gamecocks average are 25.7 more points than the Rebels give up (56.0).

South Carolina has a 29-0 record when scoring more than 56.0 points.

South Carolina has a 27-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.9 points.

The Gamecocks shoot 46.9% from the field, 8% higher than the Rebels concede defensively.

The Rebels' 40.1 shooting percentage from the field is 8.8 higher than the Gamecocks have given up.

