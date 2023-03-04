Middle Tennessee vs. UTEP Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest features the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (24-4) and the UTEP Miners (19-9) squaring off at Murphy Athletic Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 74-57 win for heavily favored Middle Tennessee according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on March 4.
The Lady Raiders head into this game following a 72-45 win over North Texas on Thursday.
Middle Tennessee vs. UTEP Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Middle Tennessee vs. UTEP Score Prediction
- Prediction: Middle Tennessee 74, UTEP 57
Middle Tennessee Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Raiders took down the Louisville Cardinals (No. 28 in our computer rankings) in a 67-49 win on December 4 -- their best victory of the season.
- The Lady Raiders have tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (two).
- Middle Tennessee has six wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 16th-most in Division 1.
- The Lady Raiders have nine wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in Division 1.
Middle Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-53 on the road over Memphis (No. 58) on December 10
- 80-62 at home over Belmont (No. 61) on November 16
- 68-61 at home over Houston (No. 74) on December 14
- 85-56 at home over Rice (No. 84) on January 11
- 74-68 on the road over Rice (No. 84) on December 20
Middle Tennessee Performance Insights
- The Lady Raiders average 73.5 points per game (46th in college basketball) while giving up 55.7 per outing (20th in college basketball). They have a +497 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 17.8 points per game.
- Middle Tennessee's offense has been less effective in C-USA matchups this season, putting up 72.6 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 73.5 PPG.
- The Lady Raiders score 73.9 points per game when playing at home, compared to 73.1 points per game on the road, a difference of 0.8 points per contest.
- In home games, Middle Tennessee is allowing 7.7 fewer points per game (51.3) than in road games (59).
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Lady Raiders have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 70.5 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 73.5 they've put up over the course of this season.
