The Kentucky Wildcats' (12-18) SEC schedule includes Friday's game against the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (21-10) at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. It starts at 8:30 PM ET on SEC Network.

Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, March 3, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats' 67.7 points per game are just 1.3 more points than the 66.4 the Lady Volunteers allow.

When Kentucky gives up fewer than 77.2 points, it is 8-12.

Kentucky has put together a 9-7 record in games it scores more than 66.4 points.

The Lady Volunteers score 8.7 more points per game (77.2) than the Wildcats allow (68.5).

When Tennessee scores more than 68.5 points, it is 17-4.

Tennessee's record is 16-1 when it gives up fewer than 67.7 points.

The Lady Volunteers are making 43% of their shots from the field, just 0.8% lower than the Wildcats concede to opponents (43.8%).

