East Tennessee State vs. Chattanooga Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - SoCon Tournament
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's game between the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (23-8) and the Chattanooga Lady Mocs (18-12) at Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 60-57, with East Tennessee State taking home the win. Tipoff is at 1:15 PM ET on March 3.
The Buccaneers' most recent contest on Thursday ended in a 63-47 win against Samford.
East Tennessee State vs. Chattanooga Game Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 1:15 PM ET
- Where: Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina
East Tennessee State vs. Chattanooga Score Prediction
- Prediction: East Tennessee State 60, Chattanooga 57
East Tennessee State Schedule Analysis
- Against the Vanderbilt Commodores on December 1, the Buccaneers secured their best win of the season, a 44-31 home victory.
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, East Tennessee State is 17-4 (.810%) -- tied for the 10th-most victories.
East Tennessee State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 83-45 at home over Wofford (No. 155) on February 16
- 75-58 on the road over Wofford (No. 155) on January 21
- 62-46 on the road over Mercer (No. 173) on February 11
- 55-54 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 194) on November 17
- 48-44 over Albany (No. 205) on November 26
East Tennessee State Performance Insights
- The Buccaneers put up 64.0 points per game (204th in college basketball) while giving up 55.5 per contest (20th in college basketball). They have a +264 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 8.5 points per game.
- East Tennessee State has averaged 2.4 more points in SoCon games (66.4) than overall (64.0).
- At home, the Buccaneers score 65.4 points per game. Away, they average 64.0.
- At home, East Tennessee State concedes 50.2 points per game. Away, it concedes 61.6.
- The Buccaneers are putting up 69.4 points per contest in their previous 10 games, which is 5.4 more than their average for the season (64.0).
