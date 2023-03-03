Friday's contest that pits the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (23-8) versus the Chattanooga Lady Mocs (18-12) at Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 60-57 in favor of East Tennessee State. Tipoff is at 1:15 PM ET on March 3.

The Lady Mocs enter this matchup after a 63-52 win over Furman on Thursday.

Chattanooga vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 1:15 PM ET

Where: Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina

Chattanooga vs. East Tennessee State Score Prediction

Prediction: East Tennessee State 60, Chattanooga 57

Chattanooga Schedule Analysis

On February 4, the Lady Mocs picked up their signature win of the season, a 73-62 victory over the East Tennessee State Buccaneers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 149) in our computer rankings.

Chattanooga has 12 wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 50th-most in the nation.

Chattanooga 2022-23 Best Wins

53-50 on the road over East Tennessee State (No. 149) on January 5

78-70 at home over Mercer (No. 173) on January 14

64-61 on the road over Mercer (No. 173) on February 9

55-44 on the road over North Alabama (No. 204) on December 15

72-59 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 216) on November 21

Chattanooga Performance Insights