Thursday's game at Ford Center has the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (19-9) taking on the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (9-21) at 4:30 PM ET (on March 2). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 75-62 victory as our model heavily favors Tennessee Tech.

In their most recent game on Saturday, the Golden Eagles secured a 66-61 victory against Eastern Illinois.

Tennessee Tech vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana

Tennessee Tech vs. SIU-Edwardsville Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee Tech 75, SIU-Edwardsville 62

Tennessee Tech Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, which took place on November 7, the Golden Eagles beat the Ball State Cardinals (No. 72 in our computer rankings) by a score of 68-63.

Tennessee Tech has 14 wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 20th-most in Division 1.

Tennessee Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

66-61 on the road over Eastern Illinois (No. 192) on February 25

61-49 on the road over UT Martin (No. 216) on January 7

74-63 at home over UT Martin (No. 216) on February 18

76-72 on the road over Southeast Missouri State (No. 255) on January 21

71-65 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 255) on February 4

Tennessee Tech Performance Insights