The Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (23-4) will try to continue a five-game winning run when hosting the North Texas Lady Eagles (11-17) on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Murphy Athletic Center. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Middle Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Middle Tennessee vs. North Texas Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Eagles score 6.7 more points per game (62.8) than the Lady Raiders allow (56.1).
  • North Texas has a 10-9 record when giving up fewer than 73.5 points.
  • North Texas has put together a 10-11 record in games it scores more than 56.1 points.
  • The Lady Raiders put up 73.5 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 66.8 the Lady Eagles allow.
  • Middle Tennessee has a 19-2 record when scoring more than 66.8 points.
  • Middle Tennessee's record is 19-1 when it allows fewer than 62.8 points.

Middle Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/16/2023 @ Florida Atlantic W 85-77 FAU Arena
2/18/2023 @ Florida International W 85-46 Ocean Bank Convocation Center
2/25/2023 @ Louisiana Tech W 61-59 Thomas Assembly Center
3/2/2023 North Texas - Murphy Athletic Center
3/4/2023 UTEP - Murphy Athletic Center

