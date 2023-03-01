Oddsmakers project solid results from the Ole Miss Rebels (20-6), assigning them the 32nd-ranked odds in all of college basketball to win the championship at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, at +20000 on the moneyline.

The Rebels are at home against the South Carolina Gamecocks. Gametime is set for 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 19.

Rebels NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +20000 (Bet $100 to win $20000)

Ole Miss Team Stats

The Rebels are 13-1 at home, 6-4 on the road and 1-1 in neutral-site games this year.

In SEC games, Ole Miss is 9-4, compared to an 11-2 record outside of the conference.

The Rebels have one victory in one-possession games (1-2), and one win in games decided by two possessions or less (1-3).

Ole Miss owns a top-25 defense this season, ranking 22nd-best in college basketball with 55.3 points allowed per game. Offensively, it ranks 84th with 70.5 points scored per contest.

Ole Miss Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 3-5 | Q2 Record: 3-1 | Q3 Record: 5-0 | Q4 Record: 9-0

3-5 | 3-1 | 5-0 | 9-0 When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, Ole Miss is 3-5 (.375%) -- tied for the 36th-most wins.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Ole Miss is 3-1 (.750%) -- tied for the 42nd-most wins.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

