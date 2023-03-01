Bookmakers expect strong results from the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (21-4), assigning them the 32nd-best odds in all of college basketball and the top odds among C-USA teams to win the championship at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, at +20000 on the moneyline.

Saturday's slate features a road matchup for the Lady Raiders versus the Florida International Panthers. Tipoff is scheduled for 12:00 PM ET.

Lady Raiders NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +20000 (Bet $100 to win $20000)

Middle Tennessee Team Stats

The Lady Raiders are 12-0 at home, 8-3 on the road and 1-1 in neutral-site games this year.

In C-USA action, Middle Tennessee is 14-2. It is 7-2 outside of conference play.

Middle Tennessee is putting up 73.6 points per game (48th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while surrendering 56.4 points per contest (29th-ranked).

Middle Tennessee Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 1-0 | Q2 Record: 4-2 | Q3 Record: 10-2 | Q4 Record: 6-0

Middle Tennessee has 10 wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the second-most in Division 1.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER. Odds are subject to change, see DraftKings for the latest odds.